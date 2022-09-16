Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Global Market Report 2022: Focus on Sustainability Shaping Sector into the Future

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market is expected to grow from $34.62 billion in 2021 to $37.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.30%. The amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market is expected to grow to $51.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.23%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market in 2021. The regions covered in the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The surge in the product demand for the purpose of packaging in the food & beverage sector will propel the growth of the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market. Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is used extensively for packaging food items and beverages, as it offers high strength and stiffness, clear visibility, and low creep characteristics, which make it perfect for use in food packaging applications.

These plastics are used in the food and beverage industry to pack drinks, fresh meats, fruits, and vegetables. According to a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, 36% of the total plastics produced is used in packaging, including single-use plastic products for food and beverage containers. Thus, surge in the product demand for the purpose of packaging in the food and beverage sector will drive the market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market. Manufacturers are coming up with new product innovation that consists of green and environmentally friendly techniques for manufacturing plastic. For example, in 2020, Toray Plastics Inc., a US-based manufacturer of polypropylene And cast polypropylene films started manufacturing EcouseTM polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films.

These are eco-friendly films that are sustainable. The company developed a recycling system that collects discarded films from electronic component applications and reuses them into environmentally friendly films. After establishing an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,500 metric tonnes, the company plans to begin full-scale sales of the new product.



In January 2020, BASF, a Germany-based chemical corporation that operates globally in chemicals, plastics, performance goods, functional solutions, agricultural solutions, and oil and gas, acquired polyamide business from Solvay for €1.3 billion ($1.3 billion). This acquisition will enable BASF to provide better-engineered plastics solutions to its clients, such as autonomous driving and e-mobility. The acquisition also gives the corporation better access to emerging markets in Asia, and North and South America. Solvay, a Belgium-based company engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products.

