Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Escalating Demand for Personalized Medicine Driving Growth

The global clinical diagnostics market size reached US$ 71.39 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 102.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Clinical Diagnostics Market Trends:
At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, around the world. This, along with the growing adoption of automated platforms for disease prevention, detection, and management, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the practice of lipid panel tests to measure total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, HDL ratio, and non-HDL cholesterol.
This, coupled with the rising mortality rate due to increasing cardiovascular diseases, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of laboratory tests is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.
Apart from this, the increasing utilization of clinical diagnostics by healthcare providers to develop targeted therapies through specific and sensitive diagnostic tests is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the escalating demand for personalized medicine among patients is positively influencing the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global clinical diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on test, product and end user.
Breakup by Test:
- Lipid Panel
- Liver Panel
- Renal Panel
- Complete Blood Count
- Electrolyte Testing
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Others
Breakup by Product:
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospital Laboratory
- Diagnostic Laboratory
- Point-of-care Testing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
