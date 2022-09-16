Hudson RPO Celebrates 13 Consecutive Years on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Top Global RPO Providers

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON), announced today that for the 13th consecutive year it has ranked among HRO Today magazine’s Baker’s Dozen list of top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers.



“Our inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list for top global RPO providers for the 13th consecutive year is a strong indication of the best-in-class quality services we continue to deliver to our clients and the strong relationships we have built over the years. Addressing our clients’ talent needs through innovative and customized hiring solutions especially during this labor shortage market, are fundamental pillars of our success,” said Jeff Eberwein, Global CEO of Hudson RPO.

“We believe we are well positioned to continue to grow our market share and take advantage of opportunities arising from a continuously growing RPO market and increasing adoption of outsourcing services worldwide,” added Mr. Eberwein.

The annual RPO Baker’s Dozen list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker’s Dozen survey is considered a leading global indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

Results of the Baker’s Dozen were based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rated RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

