MINERALRITE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL EXPERT HELP

Dallas, TX, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralRite Corp. (OTC PINK: RITE) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the engagement of MIS Consulting, Inc. and Mr. James Burgauer to help steer new business development as the company emerges from its restructuring and begins to execute its newly formulated business plan.

MIS Consulting, Inc. has been in the consulting business since its incorporation in 1984 and has served clients in a multitude of industries. Of particular interest to Mineral Rite is MIS' experience in new business development as well as its focus and contact base in the Technology and Computer Sector, the Financial Services Sector and the Mineral and Mining Sector.

James Burgauer, President of MIS will act as the designated consultant handling the MineralRite account. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record who began his professional career in the brokerage business. His tenure in that industry includes the founding of three broker-dealers, a mutual fund, a transfer agent, an insurance agency, a commodity brokerage firm and two investment advisory firms. Over the years, he has employed hundreds of licensed personnel; and at the time his firm was acquired by a public company, it was holding in excess of $700 million of customer funds, spread across tens of thousands of accounts, being managed by nearly 300 registered representatives. Additionally, he brings with him a seasoned rolodex of long time contacts and a multitude of strategic relationships with individuals and entities that specialize in the physical purchase, sales, delivery and processing of commodities including precious, semi-precious and base metals.

The compensation package engaging both MIS and Mr. Burgauer has specifically been designed by RITE to reward their efforts to bring assets under MineralRite's control, and to develop new and profitable lines of business.

"Now that we are back to current status on the corporate side, management can focus on accomplishing the aggressive goals we have set out for the Company. We expect to be announcing the addition of other key corporate personnel in the coming weeks, as well as sharing information on several projects which are already under way. As always, we look forward to keeping the investment community informed on the progress we are making." said Guy Peckham, CEO and President of MineralRite.

About MineralRite

MineralRite Corporation is a diversified holding Company primarily focused on the natural resource and physical commodity industry. The company is planning to enter into a number of beneficial agreements that match company needs for resources, logistical and process solutions and financing. MineralRite’s growth will be driven not only by strategic alliances, but by sourcing its expertise to the many small and mid-size companies in need of its solutions.

Safe Harbor

