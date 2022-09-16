Needle-Free Injectors Market is expected to Reach US$ 42.79 Bn by Registering a CAGR of 12% in the forecast period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global needle-free injectors market to augment at a 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 42.79 Billion is expected for the market. Faster drug delivery is the key driver for the needle-free injector market. Increasing demand for healthcare sector along with growth in cosmetic surgeries is driving the demand for needle-free injectors.



From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 8% and closing at US$ 12.3 Billion. The use of technologically advanced spring-loaded jet injectors is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, approvals from government authorities to maximize the use of needle-free injectors is accelerating the demand of the same.

Geographically, U.S. is the largest contributor to the needle-free injectors market. This is owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The strong presence of healthcare sectors in Germany, Japan and China too are accelerating the use of needle-free injectors. In the upcoming years, increasing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries will increase the sales of needle-free injectors.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By load type, the projectile injections segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By technology, spring-loaded jet injector segment will dominate the market, holding 47.1% of the revenue share in 2022.

of the revenue share in 2022. By application, drug delivery is expected to hold the leading share in the market, accounting for 65.0% of the revenue share in 2022.

of the revenue share in 2022. With 79.5% of the revenue share, reusable needle-free injectors are expected to dominate the market in 2022

of the revenue share, reusable needle-free injectors are expected to dominate the market in 2022 By end-user, hospitals are expected to be the primary end-user, accounting for over 33.4% market share during the forecast period.

market share during the forecast period. U.S. is expected to be a leading market across North America, accounting for over 94.0% of the market in 2022

of the market in 2022 Germany is expected to dominate the Europe, holding 29.4% Europe’s market share through 2032

Europe’s market share through 2032 Japan is projected to hold over 34% share in the East Asia market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period

share in the East Asia market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of during the forecast period China led the East Asia market with more than 46.8% share and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% through 2032.





“The healthcare sector along with the cosmetic industry are the largest contributors to needle-free injectors market. Increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries is further accelerating the demand for needle-free injectors” states an FMI analyst

Market Competition

Key players in the needle-free injectors market are Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer Inc., Antares Pharma, CSL Limited (Seqirus UK Limited), Crossject, Portal Instruments, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, PharmaJet Inc., PenJet Corporation

In August 2022, University of Adelaide began the human trail of omicron COVID vaccine booster using Pharma-Jet needle-free systems. In addition, the vaccines has been administered using PharmaJet Tropis NFIS.





Portal Instruments, a key player in the needle-free injectors market is focusing on developing needle-free injectors for different chronic ailments and creating awareness regarding painless injections.





More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global needle-free injector market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of load (Liquid Injections, Powder Injections, Projectile Injections), technology (Spring-loaded jet injector, Battery-powered jet injector, Gas-powered jet injector), delivery site (Intra dermal injectors, Intramuscular injectors, Subcutaneous injectors), application (Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Cosmetic, Others), end user (Home Care Settings and Long Term Care Centers) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia , South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa)

About the Healthcare Domain at Future Market Insights

The healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

