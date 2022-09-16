PET Foam Market to Gain Value of US$ 474.1 Mn by 2031, Notes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global PET foam market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 474.1 Mn by the end of 2031. Furthermore, the study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.



The global market study on PET foam by TMR offers thorough assessment on the growth opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges in the market. Moreover, it shads light on different important aspects including the volume, share, revenue, and demand of PET Foam Market. This aside, it provides the list of PET foam market manufacturers along with their important statistics.

PET foam is being widely used as a composite material in the construction industry for the development of roofs, window frames, gates, doors, and domes. Hence, a rise in the construction activities across developed and developing nations is boosting the business opportunities in the PET foam market. With a rise in the global population, the government authorities of several nations are focusing on their infrastructure development. This factor, in turn, is propelling the global PET foam market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5357

PET Foam Market: Key Findings

The use PET foam is being increasing in the recent years as a core composite component in different industry verticals owing to its varied properties including the resistance to corrosion, water absorption, chemicals, and temperature. Owing to the ability of PET foam to offer properties of thermal insulation and structural load-bearing, it is gaining popularity as a key building material in the construction industry. This aside, PET foam holds lower density as compared to traditional construction material. Hence, it assists in lowering the structural and installation costs, notes a TMR study on the global PET foam market.

PET foam board is being utilized as a key composite material in cars, airplanes, buses, trains, and trucks. It is gaining traction owing its ability to help in reducing fuel consumption, automotive weight, and thereby CO2 emissions. This factor is propelling the global PET foam market. PET foam finds application in the production of different automotive parts including floors, interior and exterior structural parts, sidewalls of vehicles, gear housings, and wiper arms. Hence, it assists in minimizing the manufacturing cost. The use of PET foam is increasing as an alternative in order to decrease the metal parts and vehicle weight in the automobile sector owing to ease of molding and mass production, with no compromise on the stability and structural strength of a product.

Companies operating in the PET foam market are investing in R&Ds in order to develop next-gen manufacturing processes. Moreover, several enterprises are utilizing recycled plastic (rPET) bottles as a raw material in the production of PET foam so as to decrease the carbon footprint. Such initiatives are expected to play key role in the overall growth of the PET foam market during the forecast period.



Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=5357

PET Foam Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of PET foam in the building and construction industry is driving the market growth

Surge in the product use in the automotive and transportation sectors is anticipated to bolster the market during the forecast period

PET Foam Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

3A Composites

Armacell International S.A.

DIAB Group

Gurit Holding AG

Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

CoreLite Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Carbon-Core Corporation

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=5357

PET Foam Market Segmentation

Grade High Density Foam Low Density Foam

End-user Transportation Roadways Railways Wind Energy Building & Construction Automotive Infrastructure Marine Packaging Others



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Marine Mining Market - Marine Mining Market to Advance at CAGR of 34.43% During 2022-2031

Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market - Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Manganese Alloys Market - Manganese Alloys Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Optical Brighteners Market - Optical Brighteners Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - Copper Pipes & Tubes Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.23% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com