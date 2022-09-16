Active Protection System Market to Surpass USD 4.15 Billion by 2028 at 6.50% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Protection System Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Active Protective System Market Information by Platform, Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to reach USD 4.15 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2020 and 2028.

Market Scope

Active protection systems are cutting-edge, next-generation systems installed on or integrated into a combat vehicle for defecting itself from enemies. An integrated radar system coupled with launchers, countermeasure munitions and sensors is used for designing active protection systems. This allows the system to effectively shoot down any type of interfering missile threat. Other than this, the system boasts of high accuracy, reducing collateral damage. It offers high-performance, effective anti-tank protection for the armored fighting vehicles such as light tanks, battle tanks, wheeled armored vehicles, as well as armored infantry fighting vehicles.

Furthermore, active protection systems help track, detect, employ and intercept several forms of protection that are activated at a sufficient distance from the defended vehicle. These are used for destroying, disrupting, or degrading an incoming projectile or missile. This helps bring down the penetration ability and reduce the lethal impact, thus ensuring vehicle survival.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6099

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 4.15 Billion CAGR 6.50% (2020-2028 ) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Type, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers There is a rising expansion for cyber-attacks and hence, the demand for the market is soaring high.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the active protection system market include

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Safran Electronics & Defense (France)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Raytheon Company (U.S.)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Airbus Group (Netherlands)

KBM (Russia)

Israel Military Industries (Israel)

Artis, LLC (U.S.)

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

These players are mostly involved in new launches & technological and product developments to enhance their global presence and positions in the active protection system industry. These players also focus on foraying into new markets by introducing technologically innovative and cost-effective infrastructure and platforms. In addition to product launches and innovations, these companies also adopt agreements, and partnerships contracts strategies.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Soaring demand for innovative combat systems, escalating demand for extremely advanced battle tank, and the rise in government funding for military & defense should favor the active protection systems market. But the significant costs of installation and acquisition along with the surge in cyber-attacks could curb the growth rate of the market. With that said, the extensive deployment of trophy active systems, increase in terrorist threats and attacks, and the growth in R&D activities for new defense systems will be great opportunities for the worldwide market in the long run.

Various economies are developing autonomous weapon systems to bolster their military capabilities as well as troops to deal with conflicts worldwide. The rapid advances in weapon firing systems, sensor technologies, and various auxiliary systems are aimed at elevating the performance capabilities and accuracy of the current series of Active Protection System (APS).

Besides, the emphasis on raising the autonomy of a variety of weapon systems has given way to numerous unmanned weapon technologies that efficiently neutralize any target with no human intervention.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Active Protection System: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/active-protection-system-market-6099

Market Restraints:

The active protection system market can face issues in the coming years, in the form of limited zones of engagement and the need for substantial funding to acquire such advanced systems.

Furthermore, the fact that various countries are not following the US standards and are using defense systems acquired from other nations, like Russia, Germany, and France will be a major challenge.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown have been brutal on the defense industry, with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a reduction in government funding. Acquisition of new advanced systems has been tough following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic owing to the economic downfall worldwide.

However, with the lockdown now being lifted up and a major focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, players are now able to continue with their business and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean quicker recovery for the active protection system industry in the years to follow.

Market Segmentation



By Platform

The key segments, depending on platform, are Land-based, Naval, and Airborne.

By End-User

The end-users in the active protection system market are Defense as well as Homeland Security.

The defense segment is the highest gainer in the market, in terms of value. Active protection systems are extensively deployed in the defense sector, to ensure that the armored fighting vehicles are safe from enemy fire. They can be either be installed on wheeled or tracked armored fighting or combat helicopters, naval warfare ships, logistics vehicles, and more.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6099

By Platform

The platform-based segments in the market are Main Battle Tanks, Amphibious Armored Vehicles (AAVs), Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP), Land, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), Light Protected Vehicles (LPVs), amongst others.

By Type

The kill system types are Electro-optics Jammers, Soft Kill System, Infrared Decoy, Radar Decoy, and others.

The soft kill system types considered in the report are electro-optics jammers, infrared decoy, radar decoy, and others. Between these, the radar decoy segment covers maximum portion of the market, while the infrared decoy segment will gain the second-highest spot in the years to come.

Regional Insights

The active protection system market is thriving in North America as well as Latin America. The North American market can be segmented into Canada and the US.

However, the market leader is Europe, with the region expected to retain its leadership all through the given period. The European market for active protection systems has been progressing rapidly owing to the continuous advancements in the warfare platforms with rising use of the latest technologies. Russia along with the U.K. are the most lucrative markets in the region, with both the countries experiencing a surge in investments in active protection systems as well as related technologies.

Discover more research reports on Aerospace & Defense Industry , by Market Research Future:

Armored Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Product (Defense Armored Vehicle and Commercial Armored Vehicle), System (Drive Systems, Engine, Ballistic Armor, Ammunition Handling Systems, Turret Drives, Fire Control Systems (FCS), Countermeasure Systems, Armaments, Command & Control (C2) Systems, Observation & Display Systems, Hulls/Frames, Navigation Systems and Power Systems), End User (Commercial and Defense) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East; Africa and Latin America)-2030

Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market : Information by Platform (Airborne [Jet Flight Simulation and Training, Rotary Flight Simulation and Training and UAV Flight Simulation and Training], Ground [Battlefield Simulation and Training, Combat Simulation and Training, Ground Vehicle Simulation and Training and others] and Naval [Ship Bridge Simulation and Training, Submarine Simulation and Training and others]), Training Type (Live, Virtual Reality [VR], Constructive and Gaming Simulation) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia)

Maritime VSAT Market: Information by Type (Ku-Band, C-Band, L-Band and High-Throughput Satellites [HTS] Band), Application (Military & Defense and Civil Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa) - Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.