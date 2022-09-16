Gem Digital Limited Commits $50M to Inery in Anticipation of the Coin Launch and Listing





Singapore, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inery, a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM). Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web3.



GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Inery aims to provide decentralized data management services to both Web2 and Web3 users across diverse industries. The project utilizes blockchain functionalities and distributed database synergies to enable enterprises and developers to safely store, manage, access, and provide data on a decentralized infrastructure. Inery gained traction with the launch of its first public testnet on August 10, 2022, ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch. Inery is preparing for the listing of its token in Q3 2022.



Through this funding, Inery aims to expand its use cases—making it more accessible to the general population who are not Web3 or blockchain native. As GEM is an established fund in the traditional markets, this is a significant milestone in pushing Inery to become more mainstream.

“This commitment from GEM will push Inery a step closer to becoming the global standard in database management. Not just in the web 3 world, but in the traditional sense as well for all companies and professionals'' said Inery CEO and co-founder Dr. Naveen Singh.

Inery’s coin (INR) will be listed this quarter (2022), following closely to their testnet launch in Q3 (2022).

About Inery

Inery enables a decentralized, secure, and trusted foundation for database management by leveraging blockchain technology. Inery introduces a decentralized and distributed infrastructure for database management.

About GEM Digital Limited

Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.