Global E-Clinical Solutions Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Clinical Solutions Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-clinical solution market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). E-clinical solutions are software or applications used to track, manage, and record data related to clinical trials and clinical research. The e-clinical solutions provide solutions incorporated with advanced technologies expertise to support and accelerate the clinical development process.

The increasing number of clinical trials by biopharma companies, rising R&D activities, growing customer base with the adoption of e-clinical solutions, and government grants for clinical trials adoption are the major factors boosting the growth of this market. For instance, The National Institutes of Health (NIH), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides funds to awardees to conduct clinical trials involving human subjects.

Every year NIH invests approximately $37.7 billion in clinical trials in medical research to improve human life, reduce illness and disability. Apart from this, the growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand for improved data standardization and a focus on improving and maintaining the quality of clinical trial procedures.

Moreover, high operational and maintenance costs associated with e-clinical solutions and the lack of skilled research professionals are projected to hinder the growth of the global e-clinical solutions market. The innovations and developments in e-clinical solution software with less operating cost can create more opportunities in the global e-clinical solution market growth.

Company Profiles



