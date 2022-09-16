United States Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Affordable, Risk-free Simulator Software Applications

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the US training market for commercial UAS, highlighting what is driving its revenue growth.

In this study, market segments include recreational flight, commercial operations, and public safety training. The market is stable and growing with increasing commercial and public safety UAS and registered aircraft.

Commercial applications for UAS have expanded in the past decade, and UAS-related job positions have opened in diverse industry segments, increasing the need to train UAS operators.

Service companies, OEMs, simulator software providers, and educational institutions provide training in the United States. Many colleges and universities offer UAS-related programs, and the FAA recognizes most of them.

UAS flight simulators are gaining popularity because technology enhancements enable a more realistic and affordable experience. As UAS gains autonomy, the training must adapt to new types of operations. However, the US market landscape is regionally fragmented, as training requirements vary depending on the local environment.

Overall, commercial UAS applications are nascent and evolving. Because the industry has not developed many formal standards, instruction varies greatly, challenging the training market and affecting performance outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Training Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Trends and Challenges

FAA Regulations

Commercial UAS Training Segmentation

UAS Programs in Public Safety Agencies

Representative Companies Offering Commercial UAS Training

Representative Educational Institutions Offering Commercial UAS Programs

Representative Courses

UAS Flight Simulation

AUVSI TOP

Key Competitors for Commercial UAS Training

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Training for Public Safety

Growth Opportunity 2: UAS Programs for Educational Institutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Flight Simulation for Commercial UAS Training

Conclusions

4. Appendix

