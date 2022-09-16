Michigan Health Information Network Expands Its Network Throughout Michigan via Partnership with PointClickCare

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN), the nonprofit statewide health information network, today announced that it is partnering with PointClickCare Technologies, the largest post-acute electronic medical record vendor in the country, to advance and deepen healthcare collaboration, care coordination, andinteroperability by offering access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s journey.

Although Michigan has experienced widespread adoption of certified health IT systems over the last several years, many long-term care facilities and emergency medical service providers are not yet able to comprehensively leverage the state’s health information shared services utility.

“PointClickCare will exchange post-acute health information throughout our shared digital infrastructure at an unmatched pace and scale, helping to tie the gaps of post-acute care into the integration and connection of the care continuum,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of MiHIN. “Over 250 new post-acute providers and case managers will now be afforded the equitable ability to exchange real-time data via the state network. We anticipate this partnership will support optimized care delivery, safety, and coordination for patients, and will significantly improve outcomes and lower costs associated with particularly vulnerable populations.”

“Through our collaborative partnership, over 75 percent of all post-acute facilities in Michigan will now have access to valuable patient insights as they move through the healthcare system and the ability to breakdown silos and liberate information on patients,” said Ben Zaniello, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at PointClickCare. “This partnership is the next step to delivering more effective, comprehensive data in the state and will equip participating Michigan hospitals with unprecedented context on emergency department patients at the point of care.”

As part of the partnership, MiHIN will be able to offer PointClickCare’s Emergency Department Optimization (EDO) platform to hospitals across the state of Michigan, enabling emergency departments to access real‐time insights, ranging from prior patient encounters histories to interorganizational patient care plans, to support high‐risk patients across the healthcare continuum. The tool will be particularly beneficial to those clinicians delivering care to increasingly complex and vulnerable patient cohorts such as expectant mothers, those experiencing health inequities, those that are being transitioned from post-acute facilities, and those impacted by the opioid crisis.

MiHIN and PointClickCare are calling upon hospitals in Michigan who are interested in accelerating the responsive, HIE-enabled capabilities of their Emergency Departments (ED) to provide feedback and input to the broader network. Providers and groups using the statewide digital infrastructure are also encouraged to collaborate to explore a new Use Case with MiHIN, termed Alert and Query, that looks to harness alert notifications to trigger a query to a long-term care facility in order to gather and present the most actionable prior information to the ED.

To provide feedback or request additional information, Michigan quality improvement and population health directors and leaders are encouraged to contact Joanne Jarvi, Senior Director of Outreach and Market Communications, at joanne.jarvi@mihin.org.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity for the technical, legal, secure, and private exchange of health information. Breaking down disparate and siloed data systems, the digital network is dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience, improving quality, decreasing cost and solving for health. MIHIN is a 501C3 non-profit, socio-technical collaboration that includes the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges, health systems, hospitals, care providers, behavioral health clinics, FQHC’s, PIHPs, health plans/payers, pharmacies, post-acute care, hospices, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.

