The Other Art Fair Los Angeles in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Returns with Guest Artist Melissa Villaseñor

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a global art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is set to host its eighth Los Angeles edition September 22–25, 2022, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Presented by Saatchi Art in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, The Other Art Fair will showcase 140 independent and emerging artists alongside Guest Artist Melissa Villaseñor.



Fair attendees will have the chance to meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, fiber arts, ceramics, and more—in a range of prices from under $100 to $10,000. Additionally, guests can enjoy special installations, live DJ sets from the creatives at dublab, delicious eats from local food vendors, and more, including live tattooing by Siobhan and custom prints by Portrai Me.

Throughout the fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails, and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

Comedian, actress, singer, and artist Melissa Villaseñor joins as Guest Artist with Moonlight Arts Collective, unveiling exclusive new works from her latest series, “Free to Break Apart.” Alongside Villaseñor’s works, fair visitors can discover additional exclusive works as part of a special feature by Moonlight Arts Collective. Founded by Incubus frontman, an artist himself, Brandon Boyd, Moonlight Arts Collective features art by multi-hyphenated artists often known in other areas. Original works and print editions by Melissa Villaseñor, Aric Improta, Brandon Boyd, Brian Bowen Smith, Dolly Wiseman, Heart Evangelista, Jen Rosenstein, Jose Pasillas, and Sarah Rose Hyland will be available at the Fair.

Alongside its exhibitor line-up—handpicked by a selection committee of art world luminaries that includes celebrated artist Analia Saban, Self Help Graphics & Art’s Natalie Godinez, and Saatchi Art Chief Curator Rebecca Wilson—The Other Art Fair will also introduce the three Los Angeles–based recipients of its Fall 2022 New Futures awards in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. Formalized in 2021 as part of The Other Art Fair’s ongoing mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists by awarding local artists mentoring and free exhibition space onsite at the Fair. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE’s support provides additional amplification to the winners as part of a shared pursuit to nurture and create opportunities for emerging artists. The Other Art Fair is currently accepting applications from local artists for its remaining 2022 editions.

As an exclusive to the Los Angeles Fair, Saatchi Art will debut Visions of the Future, an auction and exhibition showcasing some of the best up-and-coming talent within the photography NFT space, guest curated by a world-class panel of experts.

“As we move into a second decade of hosting Fairs, I am proud of the work we’ve done, the success our exhibiting artists have achieved, and our substantial growth into new markets both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We’ve always aimed to create a welcoming, non-intimidating environment for both new and seasoned art collectors, and over the past decade we’ve continued to deliver on that promise.”

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, September 23, 2022 | 5pm – 10pm

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 11am – 8pm

Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 11am – 6pm

LOCATION

Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Rideshare drop off at West Gate. Use address 3017 Airport Ave.

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is a global art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of the world’s biggest cities, each fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances and special features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, and now hosts 11 fairs each year, across the UK, US and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com .

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world’s most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .