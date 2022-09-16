Rapid Deployment of Cyber Technology in Electronic Warfare Systems Leading to Shift in Warfighting Tactics: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of electronic warfare systems are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.



The military's electromagnetic signal technology can be used to detect enemy vehicles, defend allied troops from attacks, and provide forces with electromagnetic spectrum sensor support. This capability is broadly known as electronic warfare (EW).

Electronic warfare has always been a part of modern combat, but it has advanced far beyond radio jamming. As it becomes easier for electronic warfare systems to sense, exploit, and manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS), several major companies and countries are highly investing in the field.

The development and application of next-generation electronic warfare threat detection technologies will be accelerated by cognitive systems' innate ability to learn, sense, reason, and interact with people and their surroundings. When cognitive systems are used to construct electronic warfare, military researchers can more easily spot trends and create hypotheses that could result in important systemic improvements while also anticipating needs unique to certain operations. The most efficient cognitive electronic warfare apps don't just rely on computers; they also use human approaches and understanding.

Combining the powers of electronic and cyber warfare, information operations, and signal intelligence for both offensive and defensive reasons is a new industry trend. The seamless confluence of electronic and cyber warfare provides warfighters with a powerful capacity for both defense and attack. A shift in warfighting tactics is anticipated as a result of the increasing usage of cyber technology.

High Investments by Government Organizations in Electronic Warfare Technologies in North America

North America leads the electronic warfare systems market. Growing investments by government organizations in electronic warfare technologies, rising adoption of spectra electronic warfare systems, and established and well-known producers of electronic warfare systems are all contributing to market growth in the region.

Market growth is fueled by the increasing strategic initiatives & investments in new product innovations and rising demand for aircraft communication systems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electronic warfare systems market is predicted to reach US$ 24 billion by 2027.

The market in Japan is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period.

The market in Canada is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027.

The electronic attack segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027.

Segmentation of Electronic Warfare Systems Industry Research

By Capability : Electronic Support Electronic Attack Electronic Protection

By Platform : Airborne-based EW Naval-based EW Ground-based EW Space-based EW

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Winning Strategy

Top electronic warfare system manufacturers have a larger market share due to their considerable R&D expenditures and extensive geographic reach. Military forces are working with key companies to create modern electronic warfare technology.

For instance,

In 2021, Aselsan declared that it had provided the Turkish Armed Forces with the Next-Generation Electronic Attack System SANCAK. For attack missions against high-frequency band communication networks on various field platforms, the electronic countermeasure system was created.





Competitive Landscape

Major market participants are concentrating on the development of novel products because the needs of armed forces throughout the world are changing. Key companies in the electronic warfare systems market are using a variety of tactics, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as designing, testing, and implementing more efficient electronic warfare technology.

For instance :

In March 2022, the launch of new electronic warfare (EW) suite by BAE Systems, which gives platforms access to both offensive and defensive EW capabilities, was announced. The system, known as Storm EW Modules, can be customized for use by ally fleets and is compatible with guided missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and fixed-wing aircraft.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic warfare systems market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of capability (electronic support, electronic attack, electronic protection) and platform (airborne-based EW, naval-based EW, ground-based EW, space-based EW), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

