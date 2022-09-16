Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Featuring Amazon, DMM.com, Mercari, DoorDash & Others

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Japan is expected to grow by 13.48% on an annual basis to reach US$2,35,311.7 million in 2022.



The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Japan promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.62% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$2,07,365.3 million in 2021 to US$3,65,315.0 million by 2026.



With a significant transformational change in the preference pattern of the consumers in Japan, fuelled by the pandemic, the B2C e-commerce market saw significant developments over the last four to eight quarters in the country. This growth was primarily driven by high internet penetration, secured by the Hi-tech network infrastructure, quick deliveries, and a wide range of products, further boosting the market's growth.



Moreover, the in-country distribution channel is highly developed and connected, making the shipping and delivery more convenient, boosting the B2C e-commerce market in Japan. Therefore, several e-commerce companies in the region are getting benefitted from the high urban density of population, tech-savvy customers, and also a developed economy, further providing momentum to the market in Japan.



Furthermore, digital advertising also plays an important role in driving the B2C e-commerce market in the country. Major e-commerce companies in the country, such as Rakuten, Yahoo! Auction Shopping, and Amazon Japan, are using search and display ads to attract customers, providing impetus to the B2C market of the country.



Ecommerce players are introducing interactive shopping to boost customer experience by making e-commerce channels more engaging

Many e-commerce companies are actively looking for innovative solutions to boost customer experience, thereby increasing e-commerce sales in the country. A global pandemic has allowed the emergence of virtual stores to offer a new kind of shopping experience for the customer stuck in their homes.

Japanese e-commerce companies are launching an NFT marketplace to allow users to trade the virtual assets

Ecommerce companies are gradually entering the non-fungible token (NFT) space to create awareness, increase NFT sales, provide utility-driven NFTs, and possibly link them with physical products.



Ecommerce players are enabling artificial intelligence-based solutions to provide a personalized shopping experience to customers

Many retail and e-commerce businesses are leveraging this technology to provide better analytical insights with more accurate customer recommendations at reduced costs. Japanese e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Rakuten, and other robust platforms already know the power of AI in achieving higher business profits. Japanese e-commerce players are also using AI-based functions on their platforms.



Scope

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Japan User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Japan Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, DMM.com, Mercari, Rakuten, Yahoo! Shopping )

Japan Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (DiDi Mobility, GO, Jalan, Kayak, Line Taxi)

Japan Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Demae-Can, DoorDash, Fine Dine, Uber Eats, Wolt)

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping

Travel and Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Japan B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

DMM.com

Mercari

Rakuten

Yahoo! Shopping

Demae-Can

DoorDash

Fine Dine

Uber Eats

Wolt

DiDi Mobility

GO

Jalan

Kayak

Line Taxi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o12foa