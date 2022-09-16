EPSO-G to increase its stake in TSO Holding, the indirect operator of the Nord Pool power exchange

English Lithuanian

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, the group of energy transmission and exchange companies, has approved the proposal of the Board of EPSO-G to acquire 39.6% of TSO Holding’s shares from Litgrid for around 142 Norwegian kroner (approx. 14 million euros), after Litgrid will buy 37.6% of the shares from the other TSO Holding shareholders.

EPSO-G, as the parent shareholder, instructed Litgrid to acquire two 18.8% stakes in TSO Holding (37.6 per cent in total) from the Finnish and Danish electricity TSOs Fingrid and Energinet for approximately 135 Norwegian kroner (approx. 13 million euros), and then to sell its newly acquired and previously held 2% of TSO Holding to EPSO-G.

Following the completion of the transactions, EPSO-G will hold a 39.6% stake in TSO Holding. The remaining shareholding in TSO Holding is held by the Norwegian and Swedish electricity TSOs Statnett (32.2%) and Svenska Kraftnat (28.2%).

TSO Holding is a minority shareholder in Nord Pool Holding, based in Norway, with a 34% stake. Nord Pool Holding owns 100% of the Nord Pool power exchange. Nord Pool provides power exchange services in Central and Western Europe, the United Kingdom, Nordic countries and the Baltic States. The exchange trades electricity and provides clearing and settlement services. The remaining 66% of Nord Pool Holding is held by Euronext Nordics Holding, a European stock exchange group.

