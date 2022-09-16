LITGRID AB intends to acquire two stakes in TSO Holding from Fingrid and Energinet and transfer them to EPSO-G UAB

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, the Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius), announces that it has received an order from its parent company EPSO-G to acquire two 18.8 % stakes in TSO Holding from Finnish and Danish energy transmission operators Fingrid and Energinet for approximately NOK 135 million (approximately EUR 13 million).

EPSO-G has also taken the decision to subsequently acquire all of the newly acquired shares in LITGRID AB, as well as the 2 % of TSO Holding that it previously held, for a total consideration of approximately EUR 14 million.

This would bring EPSO-G shareholding in TSO Holding to 39,6 %.

TSO Holding is a minority shareholder in Nord Pool Holding, a company based in Norway, with a 34% stake in Nord Pool Holding. Nord Pool Holding owns 100 % of the Nord Pool electricity exchange. Nord Pool provides electricity exchange services in Central and Western Europe, the United Kingdom, the Nordic and Baltic countries. The exchange trades electricity and provides clearing and settlement services. The remaining 66 % of Nord Pool Holding is held by Euronext Nordics Holding, a European stock exchange group.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager

phone: +370 613 19977