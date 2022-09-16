Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius) hereby informs that on 16 September 2022 it received the opinion of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G dated 29 August 2022 on the transaction LITGRID AB intends to enter into with a related party. Having assessed all the information provided by LITGRID AB, the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G, in accordance with Art, provides an opinion (decision) on the agreement between LITGRID AB and Baltic RCC OÜ on the provision of Information Security Management Services (hereinafter referred to as the "Transaction"):

(i) The Transaction is concluded under market conditions, as the pricing of the services is based on the cost-plus method;

(ii) the Transaction is fair and reasonable in relation to all shareholders of LITGRID AB, as it is necessary to implement the cyber security requirements in the company under its control, and the services are provided at a pricing that is in line with market conditions.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager

phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu