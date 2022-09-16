ResGreen Announces Enhanced Simulation Feature for BotWay Software

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it has enhanced its simulation capabilities for its leading BotWay interoperable software. BotWay can create a digital twin of a system, as well as virtual assets of its automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices, to simulate operation before a system is installed. The simulation can determine the number of vehicles needed, route configuration, charging station placement, traffic management, triggering and more.

“One of the main questions we get from customer is what the throughput of their system will be when it’s up-and-running,” said Parsh Patel, CEO of ResGreen. Simulation helps us predict how our products will act in various scenarios. Through BotWay, we replicate real-life situations such as traffic stops and obstacles in the vehicles paths to identify potential problems and minimize risk and cost.”



ResGreen engineers use simulation to detect potential congestion issues, configure vehicle routes and station locations and test traffic stops.

“BotWay’s simulation capabilities is an invaluable tool that helps us ensure we are delivering the best results for our customers,” said Sarah Carlson, Vice President of Marketing Communications at ResGreen. “Because the simulation feature is built into our BotWay software, we offer it at a fraction of the cost of other companies.”

In existing systems, virtual tags or waypoints can be generated by BotWay to designate locations where an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) needs to pass by or perform a specific task. Because they are virtual, installation of a physical object is not required. In addition, ResGreen recently completed a virtual commissioning of a small project for a customer. saving the company a substantial amount of time and money.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com .

