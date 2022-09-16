Agriculture Sensors Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.6 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 11.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Agriculture Sensors Market ” By Product (Physical Sensors, Mechanical Sensors, Chemical Sensors), By Application (Yield Monitoring and Mapping, Soil Monitoring, Disease Control, and Detection, Irrigation and Water Management), and By Geography.

The Agriculture Sensors Market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2026, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

The increasing demand for agricultural production, changing technology practices, and increasing intensification including precision agriculture, low-till management, and the use of advanced technology are a few factors, which are driving the agricultural sensors market. Agricultural sensors are swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming, have necessitated the adoption of advanced sensors to enhance productivity and crop yield. Agricultural sensors enable farmers to increase yield with minimum human efforts and wastage. Moreover, the rising practice of smart greenhouse, fish farm monitoring, and livestock monitoring has boosted the global demand for agricultural sensors.

Furthermore, industry growth is supported by the introduction of cheaper and superior quality sensors and government incentives for supporting smart agriculture techniques in developing countries. The advanced sensors for detecting root colonization in potatoes by organisms by exciting the material to produce fluorescence and capturing the images through a confocal laser scanning microscope. This helps in the design and realization of a bio-acoustic sensor, equipped with a probe for the acquisition of sounds to perform the early detection of real palm weevils for pest control. Such factors coupled with favorable socio-economic and demographic factors such as urbanization, growing population, disposable incomes, and rise in the standard of living have positively anticipated propelling the growth of the global Agricultural Sensors Market.

Key Players

The “Global Agriculture Sensors Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are

Texas Instruments

Auroras s.r.l.

Bosch

Avidor High Tech

Libelium

Sol Chip Ltd

Pycno Agriculture

CropX Inc

Trimble Inc

Sentera, LLC.

The Yield Pty Ltd

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Agriculture Sensors Market into Product, Application, and Geography.

Agriculture Sensors Market, by Product Physical Sensors Mechanical Sensors Chemical Sensors







Agriculture Sensors Market, by Application Yield Monitoring and Mapping Soil Monitoring Disease Control and Detection Irrigation and Water Management







Agriculture Sensors Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



