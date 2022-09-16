KoreConX Airs Show on Fintech.TV to Educate Entrepreneurs on Capital Markets

NEW CITY, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX and Fintech.TV launch a new content-based collaboration that will enrich the content for viewers. With expertise in the private capital market, the KoreConX team will start airing their content on Monday, Sept. 19, 11 AM EDT to talk about Digital Asset Headlines.

But that is, literally, just the beginning: Oscar Jofre, CEO and co-founder of KoreConX, will be on a weekly basis helping bring educational content on Regulation A (RegA+) and Regulation CF (RegCF) to help entrepreneurs raise up to $75 million every 12 months for their businesses.

"When we put together accredited and non-accredited investors, there are around 4.7 billion people in the world that are able to invest using the regulations derived from the JOBS Act. That is why we believe that education is the only way to help entrepreneurship flourish and keep companies growing," says Oscar Jofre. Some projections show that the private capital market could reach $30 billion by 2030. This data shows how relevant it is for companies at all stages to learn how to access this capital.

Fintech.TV Co-founder and Head of Programming & News, Troy McGuire, is thrilled to have KoreConX team on air: "We are looking forward to adding their expertise to our programming and to our website. KoreConX has the technology, the expertise, and the right team to bring knowledge to our audience. What they have been doing shows how sharing and educating can have very positive impacts on the economy."

The live shows will air on the Fintech.TV website. The Fintech.TV team will also co-host some episodes of KoreTalkX, KoreConX's biweekly podcast on Spotify.

About KoreConX

Since 2016, KoreConX is the first secure All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, capital markets and secondary markets. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our ecosystem solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual dealrooms for raising capital.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. With a studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV is distributed globally on their digital and broadcast platform.

