MegaFans Takes Over Japan for Tokyo Game Show 2022

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The famous, and long-awaited, Tokyo Game Show returns Sept. 14-17, 2022, after a hiatus due to COVID-19, and MegaFans, the world's first mobile esports community, is in full attendance for the entire event. CEO Jeff Donnelley has flown to Japan to build business and games that bridge the East and West, Web2 and Web3, all at once.

Jeff Donnelley, CEO of MegaFans and veteran gaming executive with 25 years of marketing experience for world-class brands such as Ubisoft, DraftKings and now MegaFans, is launching an aggressive campaign to build partnerships and collaborations with game developers, publishers, blockchain crypto and NFT businesses throughout Japan and East Asia. "The market is hot and ready to explode," says Donnelley. "Asia is developing some of the best IP (Intellectual Property) in the world, and they are anxious to expand westward now. Add the blockchain X factor and we are looking at massive, unprecedented opportunity."

MegaFans has been collaborating with several game developers in Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam and China since the beginning of 2022. The plan, according to Donnelley, is to solidify an open exchange for the entire gaming industry, especially around blockchain games and products that include cryptocurrency and NFTs, both of which MegaFans has been fully immersed in since 2021, as part of their corporate growth strategy.

Gaming has proven to be one of the main onramps for growth and early adoption in the blockchain sector. Blockchain gaming has grown 2000% year over year through Q1 2022 and isn't slowing compared to the entire blockchain sector. Game developers are able to use the MegaFans infrastructure to create an esports environment, with tournaments that offer Web3 prizes such as cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Megafans is an infrastructure platform for game developers, offering software as a service (SaaS) with their esports software development kit that enables live tournaments inside games to generate revenue, as well as increase retention and player lifetime value (LTV) - the ultimate key performance indicator of gaming.

MegaFans is using blockchain, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors, and developers. To learn more, visit www.Megafans.io. To download games, visit https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is using blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 3 billion daily active users can play, compete and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

