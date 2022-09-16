Compostable Tableware Market to Gain Value of US$ 1.16 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes the global compostable tableware market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 1.16 Bn by 2031. Furthermore, the TMR report states that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The adoption of compostable tableware is being increasing across the globe as these products are 100% biodegradable and natural. These products are gaining impetus as they are manufactured using environmental-friendly raw materials. Moreover, compostable tableware items are being manufactured according to the dining or serving requirements in households or commercial places. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth prospects in the global compostable tableware market during the forecast period, state analysts at TMR.

Players operating in the compostable tableware market are focusing on manufacturing different products including disposable cups and disposable paper plates in varied shapes, sizes, and prints as per the demand from the end-users. Moreover, they are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop customized designs so as to fulfill the current needs of a broad range of end-users including restaurants, corporate offices, and hotels. Such initiatives are prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global compostable tableware market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81717

Compostable Tableware Market: Key Findings

The understanding pertaining to the environment concerns is being rising among the global population. Hence, the demand for biodegradable and disposable tableware is being increasing. This factor is anticipated to result into significant business opportunities for biodegradable tableware manufacturers, notes a TMR study on the global compostable tableware market.

Manufacturers are observing a surge in the demand for disposable compostable tableware owing to their different advantages including their ability to prevent various food-borne diseases. Moreover, they are also being adopted as an option to avoid the food spoilage. This aside, the use of disposable tableware products including bowls, plates, cutlery, and cups is being rising globally due to execution of stringent government regulations by several nations in order to prevent the use of single-use plastic as well as plastic-based products. Such factors, in turn, are resulting into significant growth prospects in the disposable tableware industry, according to analysts at TMR.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=81717

Compostable Tableware Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the implementation of stringent regulations in order to restrict the use of plastic is boosting the compostable tableware market growth

Surge in the usage of compostable tableware in luxury hotels and quick service restaurants is propelling the market

Compostable Tableware Market: Regional Analysis

The compostable tableware market in Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to many factors including the presence of sizable consumer base, rise in the product penetration, and surge in the need for product upgrades including eatable plates and spoons in the region

The North America compostable tableware market is prognosticated to gain notable business opportunities during the forecast period owing to a surge in the adoption of environmental-friendly products and rise in number of players in the region

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=81717

Compostable Tableware Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Huhtamaki Group

Ecoware Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Schon Ultrawares Pvt. Ltd.

DUNI AB

Bollant Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Pappco Greenware

Yash Papers Limited

Reynolds Consumer Products

Georgia-Pacific

Biotrem

DOPLA S.P.A.

Nanofiber Tech., Inc.

Vegware

Shrayati Ecosatkaar LLP

Visfortec (Earthware)



Compostable Tableware Market Segmentation

Product Plates Cups Bowls Others

End-users Commercial Corporate Offices & Breakrooms Parties & Catering Restaurants Hotels Households

Distribution Channel Offline Online





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Consumer Goods Research Reports

Glass Tableware Market- Glass tableware market is expected to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by 2027

Ceramic Tableware Market- Ceramic Tableware Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 22.2 Bn in 2031

Household Cleaners Market- Household Cleaners Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 58.8 Bn by the end of 2031

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market- Household Vacuum Cleaners Market worth US$ 27.6 Bn by 2031

Split Air Conditioning Systems Market- Split Air Conditioning Systems Market to Reach US$ 187 Bn by 2026

Rowing Machine Market- Rowing Machine Market is expected to reach US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 5%

Small Domestic Appliances Market- Small Domestic Appliances Market to Reach US$ 67.9 Bn by 2030, expand at a CAGR of 6%

Doorbell Camera Market - The doorbell camera market is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com