Regulated Information
Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2022 Accounts
16 September 2022 at 17:30 CET
Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its unaudited and unreviewed accounts for H1 2022 on the website of Nyrstar NV (www.nyrstarnv.be).
For further information contact:
Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal anthony.simms@nyrstar.com
Attachment