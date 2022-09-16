English Dutch

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2022 Accounts

16 September 2022 at 17:30 CET

Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its unaudited and unreviewed accounts for H1 2022 on the website of Nyrstar NV ( www.nyrstarnv.be ).

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

