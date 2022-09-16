English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

16.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 16.09.2022





Date 16.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 17,000 Average price/share 44.1658 EUR Highest price/share 44.7100 EUR Lowest price/share 43.7200 EUR Total price 750,818.60 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 16.09.2022:

ORNBV 699,077

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

