ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 17 additional Coradia Stream inter-regional electric trains and associated maintenance in Romania

Alstom to supply 17 additional Coradia Stream inter-regional electric trains and associated maintenance in Romania

O ption for 17 additional long-distance electric trains and associated 15 year s of maintenance for a total value of €220 million

T otal number of inter-regional Coradia Stream EMUs ordered in Romania is now 37 units

High-performance trains will accelerate country’s transition to sustainable mobility

16 September 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) have signed an addendum to the initial contract for the delivery of additional Coradia Stream inter-regional trains and associated 15 years maintenance services. These trains will supplement the first 20 trains, ordered in March 2022, creating the first passenger railway fleet provided by Alstom in Romania.

“I am very happy to see that ARF has already decided to extend the benefits of our trains to even more passengers, almost doubling the initial order. This shows our customer’s trust in the Coradia Stream as the reference product for a modern railway network in Romania. These 37 modern inter-regional electric trains will significantly contribute to the country’s transition to sustainable mobility – in line with our ambition to lead the way towards greener and smarter mobility worldwide. I am delighted that Romania is joining the ranks of the numerous European countries benefitting from Alstom’s regional rail technologies,” said Gabriel Stanciu, Managing Director Alstom Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova.

Developed for the European market, Coradia Stream trains are equipped with the ERTMS1 Level 2 traffic control system and comply with both European standards (EN) as well as Technical Interoperability Specifications (TSIs), being capable of operating on all the main European power supply systems. The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km / h.

Each train will have six cars, a total capacity of 350 seats and 100% low floor, to assure easy access for all passengers. There will be two entry doors on each side of the middle cars and one door for each side of the end cars. The passenger information system will include a sound system and a dynamic display system. Each train car will be equipped with large-size luggage racks.

The Coradia Stream trains will also be equipped with a digital system for passenger counting with high-precision sensors. Each train will have four ecological toilets, evenly distributed along the entire length of the train, with one designed for people with reduced mobility. The final configuration, colors and finishes will be fully customised according to the requirements of the Contracting Authority during the design stage.

Coradia Stream is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit (EMU), that offers a modular design, allowing operators to choose their best configuration and interior. Developed for the European market, Coradia Stream can operate on all the main European power supply systems. Coradia Stream family is a huge success throughout Europe with almost 900 trains already ordered in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, Spain and the Netherlands – along with Romania. The trains in Italy have been in service since mid-2019, proving once more the reliability of this solution. The Coradia Stream train family also offers emission-free traction solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines.

Alstom has been active in Romania for almost 30 years and is a market leader in railway electrification and signalling solutions. The company is responsible for implementing signalling or electrification solutions on more than 75% of the Rhine-Danube railway corridor in Romania. The first CBTC urban signalling solution in the country is under implementation by Alstom on Bucharest’s metro Line 5. The company has also been the provider of maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet for the last 18 years.

Alstom™, Coradia™ and Coradia Stream™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 European Rail Traffic Management System





