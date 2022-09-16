Netsurion Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Netsurion to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).



The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

“We’re honored to be ranked 31 among the top 250 MSSPS globally, set apart by our pure-play Managed XDR solution,” said John Addeo, CRO and Channel Chief at Netsurion. “This recognition is a testament to the strength of our managed open XDR platform, the top-notch cybersecurity experts at our 24x7 SOC and our dedicated support staff. We’re proud to help businesses overcome the logistical challenges associated with adding security to their service offerings. Regardless of an organization’s size and scope, we provide the right people, technology and processes to deliver end-to-end attack surface coverage and deeper threat detection and response.”

“MSSP Alert congratulates Netsurion on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert “The MSSP Alert readership and top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.

Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.



Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

Netsurion’s Managed XDR solution delivers flexible, scalable security. By combining its Open XDR platform and 24x7 SOC, partners and customers are able to predict, prevent, detect and respond to threats across the attack surface. Components of Netsurion’s Managed XDR solution include SIEM, UEBA, MITRE ATT&CK integration, threat hunting, automated response, and guided incident remediation. As a Master MSSP, Netsurion empowers MSPs and MSSPs with the ability to effectively deliver managed threat protection.

The award-winning cybersecurity solution has earned a number of industry accolades. During the 2022 RSA conference, The Global Infosec Awards named Netsurion a winner in five categories, including Editor’s Choice in XDR, Most Innovative MSSP and Hot Company in MDR (June 2022). In the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide, Netsurion was counted among the most prestigious partner programs from leading technology companies (March 2022). Netsurion was also recognized in seven categories at the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. This includes gold awards for Cybersecurity Provider of the Year, Managed Security Service and Network Detection and Response (February 2022).

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion's Managed Detection and Response includes our 24x7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and a Top 35 Global MSSP. Learn more at www.netsurion.com.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

Contact

Sherlyn Rijos

Montner Tech PR

srijos@montner.com

203-226-9290