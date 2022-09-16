Inery, Named ‘Best Emerging Blockchain Solution of the Year’ at the Leaders in Fintech Awards

Dubai , Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (16 September 2022, Dubai, United Arab Emirates)



Inery, a decentralized data management system, received recognition as the ‘Best Emerging Blockchain Solution of the Year’ at the Leaders in Fintech 2022 Awards held last night/15 September at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.







Presented annually by Entrepreneur Middle East, the highly-anticipated gala ceremony celebrates the MENA region’s fintech ecosystem and highlights the individuals and enterprises that are actively developing the industry. As a credible guide in the region, Entrepreneur Middle East is considered an authoritative read for business people, government entities, technology enthusiasts, and startup founders. In a chance for recognition for achievements in the fintech space, final calls for nominations in over 20 categories from fintech to crypto-based innovation closed on 9 September 2022.



The ‘Best Emerging Blockchain Solution of the Year’ award recognizes Inery’s strategic approach, and pays testament to the team’s consistent effort to increase web3 adoption in the MENA region, and globally.



Inery, CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Naveen Singh comments: “The esteemed award highlights Inery’s efforts to bring web3 database management solutions to the masses, and we look forward to launching the mainnet soon.”

About Inery



Inery enables a decentralized, secure, and trusted foundation for database management by leveraging blockchain technology. Inery introduces a decentralized and distributed infrastructure for database management.

Website I Telegram I Twitter I Instagram





