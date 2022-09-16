Spigen's iPhone 14 Pro Series and MagFit Collections Elevate the Mobile Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple has introduced their best devices yet with the iPhone 14 Pros and Spigen has just the collections to suit them up in. The Rugged Armor MagFit celebrates its 10th anniversary with a design refresh, removing the hole and reinforcing itself with extreme impact form designed to take on the worst drops. The Tough Armor MagFit is bringing back its fan favorite kickstand without compromising on the magnetic strength.

Besides the classics, Spigen also introduces new cases to the lineup. Optik Armor joins the MagFit and iPhone families with the intention to protect the cameras for that all around coverage. The most visually unique, the Ultra Hybrid Zero:1 MagFit is the case to pre-order as its transparent tech look creates a futuristic look while maintaining its protection. Its smart look highlights the inner workings of the iPhone 14 Pro, making it look just as good on the outside as it works inside.

MagFit Collection

Not only is protecting the device a smart idea, adding on functional accessories can take the iPhone 14 Pro to the next level. Spigen's MagFit accessories are meant to make everyday tasks easier, more efficient with another added piece to the collection. The O-Mag Ring is a multifunctional phone grip to ease device holding while also doubling as a kickstand for viewing pleasure.

Bring it on the go and switch it out at any time with pieces like the ArcHybrid Portable Wireless Charger to always stay connected and charged up. Take more by carrying less with the Rugged Armor MagSafe Wallet to keep cards close with easy access. Accessories should work for the user and the iPhone 14 Pro cases and MagFit collection are here to do just that.

The Ecosystem

The iPhone 14 Pro devices are ready for anything with Spigen accessories. The same goes for the other Apple devices as well. The Apple Watch 8 has a selection of rugged cases and bands to choose from. Keep the aesthetic strong throughout by pairing a Tough Armor or Rugged Armor phone case with its matching watch case and wallet counterparts and carbon fiber O-Mag Ring.

Shop the Collections

Browse Spigen's iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max and MagFit collections here.

About Spigen:

With over 14 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

