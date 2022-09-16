The Conference Board of Canada Wins Research Project of the Year from IAP2

Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference Board of Canada, the country’s leading independent research organization, is the 2022 International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) Canada Core Values Award Winner for Research Project of the Year for its work creating a playbook that can be used as a tool to support the success of community engagement on major projects.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by IAP2 Canada for our work on federal impact assessment projects, and the critical role they play for those who are most affected by a project,” said Susan Black, President and Chief Executive Officer at The Conference Board of Canada. “Our research is intended to act as a framework for future projects, which can have a significant impact on the daily lives of people in those communities.”

The research focuses on co-creation, with three sections of indicators to help proponents and communities co-develop a plan that tracks and measures community impacts, community engagement and climate action. Meaningful, open, and transparent community engagement is a core aspect of Canada’s federal impact assessment process. It is intended to help communities monitor major projects and those going through federal impact assessments to co-create community engagement plans.

The Conference Board of Canada was recognized based on stringent criteria including how well the entry addressed the methodology and theoretical framework, the research results, contribution to the body of knowledge, the seven core values and the judges’ overall impressions of the entry.

The full analysis is available at the link here. Media should contact media@conferenceboard.ca for access.

