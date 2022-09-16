Pioneering Tech Experts Help Startups Overcome Increasing Barriers To Success

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startups are facing challenges across a host of sectors with obtaining funding and crafting a successful launch plan, and that’s where one innovative team of technology experts is aiming to help by providing tailor-made software solutions to knock down hurdles to startup success.



Brazil-based Avantsoft, founded by a core trio of experts with deep expertise in research, software, and launching innovative startups, says it’s filling a gap in the market for startups that might otherwise fail to achieve their aims because they don’t know where to seek advice. The company has helped an ever-growing client list successfully launch a wide range of startups.

“We specialize in creating custom software solutions for startups that need help with getting their tech in order,” says co-founder Katie Gandomi. “We work hand-in-hand with clients to develop their ideal technology, whatever the size and scale of the project may be.”

Services that Avantsoft offers include building minimal viable products to get a startup off the ground with something promising to sell, website and mobile app development, bespoke software, and more, all done by a team that has unparalleled experience with this work.

Avantsoft's experts are adept with many technologies, and stay up to date on the latest platforms, including Typescript, Android, Ruby on Rails, Amazon Web Services, ReactJS, NodeJS, PostgreSQL, Go, Google Cloud, Docker, Flutter, and Python, among others.

Mastering each and every one of those niches, and knowing how to best apply them to an individual client’s needs, are what makes the company stand out in helping startups.

Avantsoft’s dedicated backing has been crucial for key representatives at a host of startups that have since gone on to enjoy consistent growth in sales, customer numbers, and revenue, including startup founders who are not technically inclined, decision-makers in medium-sized companies with less than $1 billion in annual revenue that are looking to improve their use of technology, and large companies with projects that need additional software workforce.

The team at Avantsoft, which was launched in 2016, says current conditions make it the right time to ramp up their outreach to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to create the next big thing, given the challenges facing new businesses. One recent Marketplace article reported that venture capitalist funding for startups is plummeting, as emerging ideas struggle to launch.

Rising interest and inflation rates are partly to blame, as is a general anxiety about the fate of the global economy – but for many startups, inadequate tech can prove fatal to launching.

“It’s getting harder for people to realize their great ideas,” says Gandomi. “We partner with startup clients of all backgrounds to provide the insight, training, development, and ongoing software and technology support they need. It means our clients don’t have to worry about this aspect of the business, and can focus on the growth of their product or service.”

Guiding startups to success is not just a business goal of Avantsoft’s team, it’s also highly personal for Gandomi, who has direct experience with building a profitable business after founding her first company. Engineering is my passion, work, and hobby,” says Gandomi. “And that’s why I, and the rest of the team at Avantsoft, strive to bring value to companies by developing processes that address real needs with a positive return on investment, and a focus on everything tech.”



Media Contact

Avantsoft

https://avantsoft.com.br/

hello@avantsoft.com.br

