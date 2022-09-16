Proactive news headlines including Uber, Infinity Stone Ventures, Todos Medical, First Mining Gold and Sigma Lithium

New York , Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:





Uber investigates reported cybersecurity incident on Slack click here

Adobe signs US$20bln deal to acquire cloud-based designer platform start-up Figma click here

Sigma Lithium adds veteran finance executive Dana Perlman to its board of directors click here

Infinity Stone Ventures identifies new high-grade copper zone at Zen-Whoberi project in Quebec click here

Spanish Mountain Gold continues to advance its BC project; mobilizes staff for Fall field program click here

Forte Minerals appoints mining industry veterans Ricardo Labó and Peter Espig to its advisory committee click here

American Resources Corporation to build lithium ion battery and rare earth magnets recycling facility click here

Todos Medical announces NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin as Tollovid Sports Ambassador for #TolloUp campaign click here

Revive Therapeutics says Phase I/II psilocybin clinical study for methamphetamine use disorder will inform late-stage trials of film strip product click here

Nextech AR announces platform and listing updates on IPO spin-off ARway click here

First Mining Gold completes acquisition of Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec click here

SWMBRD Sports announces successful testing of factory boards click here





