Eltropy Debuts Industry’s First Humanized AI at Finovate Fall 2022

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eltropy , the digital communications platform for community financial institutions, this week unveiled the industry’s first humanized AI assistant, named Kaitlin, at Finovate Fall 2022 in New York. Bolstered by AI, Kaitlin empowers community financial institutions to deliver a humanized seamless customer experience while reducing contact center volume and handle times.

While consumers have become accustomed to interacting with chatbots and voicebots, it’s often very robotic and impersonal — leaving them demanding a more human experience. Nowhere is that more prominent than for credit unions and community banks who pride themselves on delivering exemplary customer service with a human touch. Eltropy’s new humanized AI solution allows customers to have natural and efficient conversations, almost like speaking to a human agent.

The humanized AI, named Kaitlin, listens and talks like a human, removing the need for keywords or long menus. With advanced natural language processing and machine learning, Kaitlin becomes smarter with each interaction, and can be customized based on the needs of each individual community financial institution.

“The reaction from the Finovate audience clearly demonstrates that our industry wants a humanized AI solution as the next evolution in bot technology” states Murali Mahalingam, VP and Founder of Marsview, whom Eltropy acquired in August, 2022. “Our vision of delivering a platform that can incorporate Texting, Video Banking, voice, Secure Chat, cobrowsing enhanced by AI sets us apart from the industry and delivers a personalized experience for consumers. Eltropy acquired Marsview specifically to utilize AI and create the industry leading platform for humanized AI.”

With Kaitlin, Eltropy deepens its commitment to three key pillars of its Digital Communications Platform:

Communication Automation Intelligence



By creating a platform that blends each of these pillars, Eltropy seeks to help financial institutions reach new levels of efficiency. Instead of community financial institutions having to piece together each of these technologies by working with separate vendors - Eltropy now provides Communication, Automation, and Intelligence in a single platform that can scale.

A singular integrated platform streamlines the customer service experience, enhances brand loyalty, and also eases staffing strains by automating responses to phone calls. Along with delivering a more rewarding experience for agents that can increase their productivity, community financial institutions can recognize lowered costs and expenses. Eltropy’s Digital Communications Platform is currently available and can provide actionable insights and intelligence that can grow and scale with the needs of credit unions and community banks of all sizes.

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables financial institutions to digitally engage in a secure and compliant way. Using our world-class digital communications platform, community financial institutions can improve operations, engagement and productivity. Community banks and Credit Unions use Eltropy to communicate with consumers via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing and chatbot technology — all integrated in a single platform bolstered by AI, skill-based routing and other contact center capabilities.

