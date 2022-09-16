AstroX: The Future of Play-to-Earn Gaming is Finally Here

London, UK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital entertainment is quickly becoming a cutthroat market, with monopolistic firms clamouring for user information, attention, and money. Almost all of these businesses are using gamification strategies to attract and entice users. Looking at more conventional industries, which are the exact opposite, there is a tremendous imbalance in the time and money spent by the user, which is where AstroX stands out and provides a remarkable distinction.

AstroX is a one-of-a-kind, brilliantly designed trading card game with unique space-themed RPG components allowing players to earn NFT rewards and other in-game items by playing, which will be launched on September 22, 2022.







A Dive into AstroX

AstroX is dedicated to becoming the next innovative Trading Card Game, a community-first and developer-friendly Game-Fi platform. The project was founded by a team of blockchain inventors and marketers that share a similar vision within the P2E sphere.

AstroX's entire utility will be based on the Binance Smart Chain. Each card in AstroX may be produced as an NFT using web 3.0 technology, which implies that all AstroX players can have complete digital ownership of their cards. This includes competing for prizes, collecting them as collectibles, exchanging them on their peer-to-peer market, upgrading them - and even burning them to build a higher tier card.

The AstroX Ecosystem

The AstroX Token is intended to be the primary currency of AstroX across the game ecosystem. Unlike other well-known Cryptosphere games, AstroX provides full and total control of your assets within the game.

AstroX is a Community Driven GameFi Platform that empowers users by paying them for their engagement and participation through revolutionary tokenomics (NFT allocations and more), integrating a strategic finance system within the game, and combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a one-of-a-kind FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

Tokenomics and Taxation

AstroX's ultimate objective is to create the #1 Digital Trading Card Game; a game with all the economic vitality of the top physical TCGs on the market, but none of the limits that come with physical economies.

Token Name: AstroX

Ticker: $ATX

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20)

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 $ATX (2 Billion)

Tax: 7% on each Buy & Sell transactions:

Liquidity Pool & Reflections: 3%

Marketing & Development: 4%

The AstroX Marketplace

The AstroX marketplace is intended for the purchase and sale of minted NFTS cards. Players will have complete control over the card's market value. Players can transact on the marketplace using the native $AstroX token or any cryptocurrency that may be supported later by the AstroX marketplace. This results in a vastly improved user experience, allowing all users to scale up their awards and assets in real time.

AstroX will integrate a Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs and the marketplace that addresses fundamental issues in the NFT sector.

AstroX Taking Marketing to the Next Level

Starting with the launch, AstroX has an established and trusted influencer network backing the project for the long run. These crypto influencers have already established their worth in the crypto space.

AstroX will be running pre-launch banner advertisements on Twitter and BSCscan shortly, as well as AMA sessions with numerous private groups with substantial investors involved (to steer away from the norm on BSC), all commencing September 16th. AstroX has also finalised all the airdrops and charted everything up, meaning the airdrops will start to roll out soon prior to the token launch.

Moreover, AstroX will be paying for Certik and Certik KYC 24 hours after the launch, in order to get their first CEX listing approved as soon as possible.

Furthermore, potential investors and gaming enthusiasts interested in AstroX can visit the project’s official website and watch their introduction video, or read the whitepaper and pitch deck, to discover more about the project.

About AstroX

In terms of blockchain gaming and development, AstroX is a new and emerging enterprise. AstroX is a Limited company registered in the United Kingdom with a goal to revolutionise the P2E sphere, as well as merge strategic internet marketing within the crypto sphere (in ways that has not been done before).

As a community-first, developer-friendly game-Fi platform, AstroX is dedicated to becoming the ultimate Revolutionary Trading Card Game. The "AstroX" project, which is the issuer of the "AstroX tokens," will introduce a number of utilities as well as build cutting-edge systems and solutions for the play-to-earn market.

