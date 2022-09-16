Kondux Web3 Design Lab Joins NVIDIA Inception

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kondux today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups, revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Being a part NVIDIA Inception program will provide Kondux access to industry leading technology, NVIDIA experts, co-marketing support and opportunities to connect with venture capitalists. The hardware and software related to NVIDIA Omniverse will provide the tools needed to implement advanced API connections for the creation of interoperable 3D assets, manufacturing models, and machine learning applications. All these technologies will be layered as secured digital assets providing ownership protection at the highest levels. The program will also offer Kondux the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We believe being part of the NVIDIA Inception program will be the catalyst for the project to accomplish goals that seemed unimaginable only until now. Kondux is driven to innovate and accelerate Web3 technologies into the future with the assistance of NVIDIA technology and support," said Legion Arcadia, Co-Founder, Kondux.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Kondux

Kondux is a Web3 design lab for artists, brands, and manufacturers. Our mission is to create custom-fit SaaS solutions by combining advanced API pipelines with secured Web3 technologies. We bridge creativity and blockchain technology together with NFTs, 3D NFT Marketplaces, AR/VR/XR Environments, Metaverse Design, Manufacturing Models, and Gaming Experiences.

Media Contact:

media@kondux.io

