$37.9 Billion Cosmetic Packaging Market Size Rise at 3.90% CAGR by 2028 - Says Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Packaging Market By Type (Bottles, Tubes, Jars, Containers, Blister & Strip Packs, Aerosol Cans, Folding Cartons, Flexible Plastics, Others), By Material (Glass, Metal, Paper-based, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Packaging), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetic, Sun Care, Oral Care, Fragrances & Perfumes), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cosmetic Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 30.2 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.90% and is anticipated to reach over USD 37.9 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Cosmetic Packaging market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cosmetic Packaging market.

Market Overview:

Cosmetic packaging is used to both protect and brand products. It protects the products from damage caused by handling and transit. By incorporating adjustable extensions to the container design, cosmetics packaging plays an essential role in reaching clients. Cosmetic and beauty product packaging is unique in terms of protection, customer functionality, and brand positioning. The development of new and diverse package types, as well as packaging innovation, has aided in the market's expansion.

Furthermore, because of increased disposable income, rising awareness of personal care, changing standards of living, and creative designs such as sprays and sticks, developing economies are giving huge development potential for cosmetic items.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cosmetic-packaging-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 222+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cosmetic Packaging market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.90% between 2022 and 2028.

The Cosmetic Packaging market size was worth around US$ 30.2 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 37.9 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on the application, the skin care segment dominated the market over the forecast period.

Based on the material, glass packaging has a significant market share due to its relatively high cost in comparison to other packaging materials and high adoption in the luxury packaging segment.

In terms of global cosmetic packaging market value, the Asia Pacific is the largest region.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cosmetic Packaging Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Cosmetic Packaging market include:

Amcor PLC (Australia)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Sonoco (US)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Albea SA (France)

HCP Packaging (China)

TriMas Corporation (US)

AptarGroup, Inc. (US)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

DS Smith PLC (UK)

World Wide Packaging LLC (US)

Graham Packaging International (France)

Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China)

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cosmetic-packaging-market



Market Dynamics

The increased number of new entrants into the cosmetic industry has resulted in increased product and packaging innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage. These are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the cosmetics packaging market during the forecast period. Growing e-commerce and internet penetration in both rural and urban areas have also had an impact on cosmetics demand in recent years. Companies have shifted their sales to online platforms as internet usage has increased.

As a result, demand for overall cosmetic products has increased, influencing the growth of the packaging industry. Due to the introduction of new packaging methods, the introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging has had a significant impact on the overall growth of the industry. Innovation in the product lines of the companies is also critical to the market's growth.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The effects of COVID-19 on the global cosmetics packaging industry were widespread. As a result of the pandemic, people began placing a higher value on cleanliness and other personal care products than they had before. As a corollary, consumers started investing in goods that featured organic, all-natural materials and were packaged in biodegradable materials. Manufacturing firms encountered issues like raw material shortages and hiccups in the supply chain. In addition, it was extremely challenging for industry leaders to recruit personnel during the lockdown. A return to normalcy in the cosmetics business has been aided by government efforts to encourage the use of environmentally friendly packaging materials for all cosmetics.

The whole research report analyses the quantitative and qualitative factors influencing the cosmetic packaging market. There has been analysis of the market from both the demand and supply perspectives. As part of its demand-side analysis, Oxford University looks at regional market revenue and then compares it to that of all the main countries. The leading competitors in the industry, as well as their regional and global presence, are investigated as part of the supply-side study. It examines each significant nation in the Americas, Europe, Asia–Pacific, the Middle East–Africa, and Latin America.

Browse the full “Cosmetic Packaging Market By Type (Bottles, Tubes, Jars, Containers, Blister & Strip Packs, Aerosol Cans, Folding Cartons, Flexible Plastics, Others), By Material (Glass, Metal, Paper-based, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Packaging), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetic, Sun Care, Oral Care, Fragrances & Perfumes), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cosmetic-packaging-market



Cosmetic Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Cosmetic Packaging market is segregated based on type, material and application.

The bottles category is expected to be the largest market for cosmetic packaging based on type. The bottles' dominance on the market can be due to their endurance. Plastic bottles are widely used since they are low in weight (simple to carry) and do not shatter easily. Furthermore, the demand for bottles for scents and perfumes is fast expanding due to the beautiful & premium design of glass bottles.

The skin care category is expected to be the largest segment in the cosmetic packaging market by application. The exponential development in demand for personal care and grooming goods around the world is responsible for this dominant market position. The demand for wellness, grooming, and personal care products have increased as a result of the change in lifestyle and purchasing patterns (particularly among the youth and male population), creating an opportunity for the skin care segment.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region will hold the largest market share. The rising demand for cosmetic packaging in the region can be attributed to the region's growing population, urbanization, and disposable income. Furthermore, there are less stringent norms and standards for the use of raw materials or ingredients in the manufacturing of packaging products, as well as the easy availability of cheap labor, which is attracting the region's major players to expand their operations. Furthermore, the rising demand for cosmetics in Asia Pacific's emerging economies is expected to boost the market for cosmetic packaging.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cosmetic-packaging-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2022 , Berry Global Group and Koa introduced recycled body cleanser and moisturiser bottles. Berry Global, a sustainability leader, is devoted to improving the environment through efficient processes, engaged partners, and optimised goods.

, Berry Global Group and Koa introduced recycled body cleanser and moisturiser bottles. Berry Global, a sustainability leader, is devoted to improving the environment through efficient processes, engaged partners, and optimised goods. In May 2022, Carlyle and Baring Private Equity Asia will buy 100% of HCP Packaging, a cosmetic packaging leader.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cosmetic Packaging industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Cosmetic Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cosmetic Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Cosmetic Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cosmetic Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 30.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 37.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Albea SA (France), HCP Packaging (China), TriMas Corporation (US), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), DS Smith PLC (UK), World Wide Packaging LLC (US), Graham Packaging International (France), Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China), and Others Key Segment By Type, Material, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cosmetic-packaging-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Cosmetic Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Bottles

Tubes

Jars

Containers

Blister & Strip Packs

Aerosol Cans

Folding Cartons

Flexible Plastics

Others (include tins, liquid cartons, and flexible paper)

By Material

Glass

Metal

Paper-based

Rigid Plastic

Flexible Packaging

By Application

Skincare

Hair Care

Color Cosmetic

Sun Care

Oral Care

Fragrances & Perfumes

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cosmetic-packaging-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, Material, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Corrugated Packaging Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/corrugated-packaging-market



- Shoe Packaging Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/shoe-packaging-market



- E-Commerce Packaging Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-commerce-packaging-market



- Agricultural Packaging Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-packaging-market



- Gable Boxes Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/gable-boxes-market



- Vacuum Skin Packaging Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-vacuum-skin-packaging-market-by-material-type-1259



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

