Pollen Mobile and BLiNQ Networks are taking connectivity to new heights with the launch of two new Flowers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pollen Mobile and BLiNQ Networks are excited to announce their new hardware partnership. The partnership will launch with the introduction of two new Flowers to the Pollen ecosystem: The ‘Sunflower’ and the ‘Stargazer Lily’.

The BLiNQ Sunflower (FW-300i) is a high powered, three-sector outdoor unit that provides 180 degrees of coverage via three integrated 60 degree antennas.

The BLiNQ Stargazer Lily (X-300i) is a three-sector indoor / outdoor small cell that provides 360 degrees of effective coverage via three integrated 90 degree antennas.

Both Flowers will come configured to operate on Pollen’s recently launched Greenhouse architecture which eliminates the need for a local physical gateway, reducing the cost and complexity of deploying Pollen infrastructure.

“We see our partnership with Pollen as an important step towards increasing access to connectivity,” says Patrick Buthmann, VP of Sales and Business Development at BLiNQ Networks. “The decentralized network model is clearly the path forward, where we are seeing the convergence of blockchain and 4G / 5G technologies that will make broadband connectivity more readily available. The incentivized aspect of Pollen is a unique way of engaging and rewarding both providers and users of a wireless network.”

“We’re honored to be the first decentralized wireless network supporting BLiNQ’s innovative hardware”, said Pollen Mobile CEO Anthony Levandowski. “Our new BLiNQ Flowers will further expand the use cases for Pollen and we’re looking forward to soon unveiling some exciting applications where Sunflowers are already being deployed.”

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-certified fixed access and mobile broadband wireless equipment, providing industry-leading price & performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions. The company was founded in 2010 with roots in active antenna systems. It holds over 20 patents related to advanced wireless technologies, beamforming and interference management. In 2019, BLiNQ Networks introduced the FW-300i, the industry’s first fully integrated, 3-sector small cell for the CBRS market. Additional information about BLinQ Networks can be found at www.blinqnetworks.com

About Pollen Mobile

Pollen Mobile is catalyzing the development of the world’s first decentralized, user owned and operated mobile network designed for privacy and anonymity. By utilizing open source technologies and protocols, a crypto economy built around the PollenCoin token, and working with partners like BLiNQ Networks, Pollen is giving its community the power to control their coverage and take back their mobile privacy with an affordable alternative to traditional mobile carriers. Additional information about Pollen Mobile can be found at www.pollenmobile.io