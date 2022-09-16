A LA FOLIE Announces Grand Opening for New Naperville Store

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A LA FOLIE, a Naperville-based patisserie, today announced a grand opening of its flagship retail location which opened its doors today. In honor of this momentous occasion, A LA FOLIE invites the local community to celebrate the brand new location and enjoy a selection of their handmade French pastries, finest crème glacée (French for ice cream), and signature macarons. The new location is at Naperville Crossings Shopping Center: 2835 Showplace Drive #127, Naperville, IL.

"We are so excited to invite the community into our new store. We are always so moved by our client's positive response to our products and their support inspires us to continue creating new and delicious recipes," said Alexis Karter, Co-Founder of A LA FOLIE. "It feels incredible to have built this growing business and I am immensely proud of our team and their dedication to making the finest culinary creations."

A LA FOLIE creates signature sweets in the authentic French tradition under Chef Jérôme Landrieu. A LA FOLIE was founded by Chef Jérôme and his wife Alexis Karter in 2019. The name "A LA FOLIE" comes from a French expression often used by the founders: "Je t'aime a la folie," which translates to: "I love you like crazy." The name A LA FOLIE is emblematic of the love the founders share for each other, their work, and their community.

Chef Jérôme was drawn to the idea of A LA FOLIE as a means of sharing his work directly with the public: "I always felt like I was missing a connection with the customer since I spent the majority of my career training other chefs. In a way, A LA FOLIE is our love letter to the community. It's all about bringing people joy through our creations." When asked about what sets his patisserie apart, Chef Jérôme reflected: "At A LA FOLIE, we've always prioritized sourcing the best ingredients, and if possible, sourcing them locally. We pride ourselves on making everything in-house, from scratch. I think our emphasis on quality from start to finish is really evident in our product, and it is what has allowed us to resonate with the customer."

A LA FOLIE creates handcrafted macarons, chocolate, crème glacée and other savory sweets for both wholesale and retail markets. Co-founders Jérôme Landrieu (head chef) and Alexis Karter balance traditional French recipes with their own innovative additions as part of their mission to high bring quality and authentically French pastry to their customers. For more information, visit their website: https://www.alafolieco.com

Contact Information:

Alexis Karter

Owner

alexis@alafolieco.com

773-531-1959



Related Images











Image 1: Alexis Karter & Jerome Landrieu









