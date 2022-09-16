The Real Deal Launches SFConfidential Featuring Herman Chan

San Francisco, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Deal and real estate savant Herman Chan, a San Francisco Bay Area native and top ptoducer at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, combine forces to produce SFConfidential, an exclusive video series focused on the evolution of the San Francisco Bay Area. The first of its kind, the streaming social media series will feature conversations between Chan and local experts in the area with varying backgrounds in politics, music, media and more.

“San Francisco has changed. There’s no denying it. From our housing culture to our lifestyle. It’s a lot,” says Chan. “Who else better to help us navigate this transformation than media giant The Real Deal and thought leaders at the helm of change? We are beyond thrilled to launch SFConfidential.”

Over the next six months, this exclusive series will uncover the latest shifts among housing, culture and lifestyle in San Francisco. Between Chan’s one-of-a-kind vivacious personality and the local expertise of the prominent guests, this content is not to be missed out on. Chan interviews the movers and shakers from all walks of life and industries about the City by the Bay, including a celebrity musician, a United States senator, an Instagram Influencer, a publishing magnate, and more.

