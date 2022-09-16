Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”) today announced changes to the risk rating of Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund. This change will be reflected in the renewal prospectus for the fund that will be filed on or around September 16, 2022.
This change is the result of ongoing review and is not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund.
|Fund
|Current
|New
|Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund
|Medium
|Low to Medium
