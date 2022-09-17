BTL’s Innovative New EMFACE™ Device Comes to Dr. Ellen Turner’s Dermatology Office in Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a new way to enhance aging facial contours that’s more effective than fillers and involves no incisions or sutures: BTL Aesthetics’ EMFACE™. The Dallas-based Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner will be the first practice in Dallas to have this unique device as of its launch date on Sept. 19. Dr. Turner—a BTL EMFACE™ Luminary—will be providing facial rejuvenation treatments with EMFACE™, welcoming women and men who want to improve their facial contours without surgery.



Clinical trials have shown that patients can expect an average 30% improvement in muscle tone, 23% improvement in lift, and 37% reduction in wrinkles. The treatment lifts sagging brows, reduces forehead lines, sculpts and better defines the jawline, and tightens lax neck tissues.

As a luminary, Dr. Turner will be speaking to practices and physicians around the country about EMFACE™ throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond. Her first engagement will be at the World Congress of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine in November.

Loss of facial fat, muscle density, collagen, and skin elasticity commonly cause the cheeks to become thinner and the lower face to lose definition. As the deep support layer weakens, it loses its ability to keep facial tissues in an elevated and youthful position.

Energy-based treatments like Emsculpt Neo® are ideal for addressing similar changes on the body and sculpting more youthful contours, and there has been a high demand for a treatment that can do the same for the face.

EMFACE™ is that treatment, addressing contour changes by combining high intensity focused electromagnetic technology (HIFES) with radiofrequency (RF) energy to build muscle and reduce fat at the same time. The device can trigger thousands of powerful muscle contractions that strengthen and tone facial muscles. The radiofrequency energy also encourages renewed collagen production.

Because of its non-invasive application and noticeable results, EMFACE™ represents the “next step forward” in facial rejuvenation.

Since the procedure is customizable, patients can choose whether they want to be treated with one or both types of therapies at the same time. A single session is completed in just 30 minutes and is pain-free.

If you would like to learn more about the benefits of EMFACE™ in Dallas, contact the Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner for further information about energy-based facial rejuvenation treatments. Call 214-373-7546 or submit a contact form to reach out to the cosmetic team.