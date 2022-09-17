Leading Solar Company Announces Launch of Carbon Offset Program

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Community Solar, a leading community solar company that has saved homeowners approximately $4.8 million per year in electricity costs, has launched a new program to address growing concerns about climate change.



ReBalance Green will offset both home and business footprints by investing in US renewable energy projects including wind, solar, carbon capture, forestry, and landfill methane.

“Our community solar projects offset only a fraction of our customers’ total carbon footprint,” said Jeffrey Mayer, CEO of Solomon. “We realized that if we are going to put a serious dent in carbon emissions we needed to do more and ReBalance is the answer.”

Subscribers to ReBalance Green can spend as little as $1.50 a month and customize their offsets to fit their lifestyle and budgets. The company’s website allows customers to calculate their carbon usage.

In addition to its subscriber program ReBalance Green has introduced a gift program that allows customers to give carbon offsets to friends and family for holidays, birthdays, and events. This is particularly appealing to millennials and Gen Zs who are most focused on environmental causes.

ReBalance Green has entered into agreements with renewable energy projects that are tracked by the North American Renewables Registry, a program that verifies that projects are legitimately reducing carbon emissions or offsetting emissions as in the case of forestry projects.

About Solomon Community Solar

Solomon Community Solar markets community solar projects on behalf of over a dozen of the largest solar developers in the US and Canada. Over its 5-year history Solomon has enrolled over 50,000 households and subscribed over 450 megawatts of projects in seven states. In addition to subscription acquisitions Solomon manages the projects on behalf of its clients, billing over 18,000 accounts monthly through its proprietary, state-of-the-art, SunSmart platform that manages allocations, billing, and collections.