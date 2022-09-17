MNC President Accompanies Governor General and Prime Minister to Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Ottawa, ON, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the invitation of Governor General Mary May Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Caron will join representatives from the Government of Canada, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Assembly of First Nations at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

"It is our Métis custom to pay respect to those who have passed,” said President Caron. “As a people of relationship, we join together to comfort families as they grieve personal loss.“

Earlier this week, President Caron spoke with Governor General Mary Simon. They reflected on the complex history of Métis people and the Crown, and discussed shared hopes for a brighter future.

“Forging a positive pathway forward requires building and strengthening relationships,” said President Caron, “I look forward to renewing the Métis Nation’s relationship with the Crown through the Governor General and King Charles III.”