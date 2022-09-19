DELTA 3 SOLUTIONS (D3S) PARTNERS WITH DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS (DTC)

Herndon, US, Sept. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the Sales and Programmatic Support of Spectronic Covert Surveillance Technology



DTC and D3S announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership where D3S will champion DTC’s Spectronic covert surveillance technologies into non-disclosed US Defense, Intel, and Security agencies. The agreement brings together leading covert audio and video surveillance solutions from Spectronic, with D3S’s proven integration capabilities along with its training, management, and support services.



Paul Moskowitz, Senior VP of Sales and Solution Development said “Delta 3 Solutions is the exact type of partner we look for. They provide the expertise customers desire, the ability to ensure the customers’ requirements are met, and the relationships that create expanded opportunities for DTC.”



“We have followed DTC and their Spectronic products for years. In fact, many of our employees are former users of DTC Spectronic. We evaluated DTC’s products in the context of the needs of our customers. Its form, function, and usability meets our strict standards of representation and support. We are pleased to provide solutions with their technology.” said, Mike Brantley, CEO of Delta 3 Solutions.



About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications



Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years, developing leading edge communication technologies for successful operations in demanding environments, where COFDM technologies provide longer range and penetration. As a global leader of wireless communication, DTC works with military, law enforcement, counter-terror units, governments, robotics and autonomous operations and system integrators on key surveillance and communication challenges.



DTC’s mission critical solutions secure, share and communicate real-time video, voice, and data to enable Shared Situational Awareness (SSA) on land, on sea, in the water and in the air. DTC’s Cutting-edge Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) Mesh radio solutions deliver ultra-low latency, end-to-end encryption and are used globally on-board USV, UAV and UGV platforms to support mobile, long range semi-autonomous and autonomous operations.



DTC was acquired by Codan in 2021. DTC consists of Spectronic, Corp Ten International, and Domo Broadcast Systems. Backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTCs trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do.

DTC has a global reach, with regional offices based in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia.



About D3S, Delta 3 Solutions



Delta 3 Solutions (D3S) is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded by principals with over 20 years of experience each within the Intelligence and Special Operations Community. Our team of knowledgeable professionals has expertise in technical program and operation management, training, and integration.



With a focus on providing operationally-adaptive technical surveillance equipment and services to customers in the Defense, Intelligence, Federal, and Local Law Enforcement communities, D3S's cradle-to-the-grave approach to the products and services we represent includes providing fielding support services such as New Equipment Training (NET), general technical support, as well as Techniques, Tactics, and Procedures (TTP) development and refinement.



D3S helps shape technical surveillance technology applications and can assist with securing research and development funding to help mature lower Technology Readiness Level (TRL) capabilities to a deployable state.



Media Contact

Susan Taylor

Marketing & Sales Operations Manager

E: Susan.Taylor@dtcamericas.com