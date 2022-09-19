ZudgeZury Launches as a Project Slated to Capture the Space and Invigorate the Community

New Port Beach, California, Sept. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZudgeZury, a real-time conflict resolution lifestyle platform launches as a project slated to capture the space and invigorate the community. The crypto space grew exponentially in the last few years, with millions of users already on board and attracting others from across the globe. The number is expected to rise further with an increase in the projects being released. Every day, there are several exciting and advanced projects coming up, new protocols introduced, new ideas and concepts employed, and rewarding mechanisms offered to users. Still, the space seemed to lack a project that helped users with decision-making in their daily lives. But that changes with the release of ZudgeZury, a project expected to revolutionize the space and give birth to an entirely new domain.

What is ZudgeZury all about?

The project is revolutionarily different! Different from what one usually comes across, and the idea indeed seems interesting.

ZudgeZury allows community members to raise concerns or bring up questions regarding their dating life, family, personal problems, financial issues or advice, vacations, education, basically anything and everything to do with real-life issues. Zury experts or Zudge then address these queries and concerns, and a verdict is pronounced real time!

The community is built on a ranking system, wherein users are given both social recognition and rewarded for their contribution. Anyone who joins starts as a Zury member and then climbs the social ladder to become a Zudge, earning social ratings and ranks. A Zudge can also conduct a virtual Live hearing with the user who posted the concern on the other side and receives rewards/cash for it.

ZudgeZury has created several categories to classify queries and concerns posted by the community. This aids companies in better understanding the market dynamics, obtaining consumer feedback to derive better marketing strategies, and showcasing products and services that would benefit the user.

The team intends to create revenue sources both from corporate and retail sectors, in addition to delivering a product that creates a bond amongst the community and aids in solving their day-to-day concerns within the collective space.

ZudgeZury, the Real Time Conflict Resolution Lifestyle Platform, is based on basic human needs rather than technological advancements and engineering breakthroughs. It gives ZudgeZury a clear edge over other projects in the space. Experts suggest that it will witness tremendous growth, both in terms of revenue and user base. ZudgeZury, too, has set targets along the same lines, with plans to onboard 1 million users within the first year and have MAUs (Monthly Active Users) grow annually by 50% for the first five years. Given the initial response, the target sure seems achievable. ZudgeZury is available on the IOS, Android and Web Early Fall 2022.

About the ZudgeZury coin

The ZudgeZury coin, an ERC-20 token, is the native coin on the ZudgeZury platform and is an acceptable currency on all Stanford Raffles Group apps. The coin can be used to exchange for credits to purchase products and services on the platform and, at the same time, be redeemed as a reward for user contributions. In simple terms, it will be the utility token that facilitates transactions on the ZudgeZury ecosystem.

The company plans to hold several rounds of crowdfunding and then hold an IPO to raise funds for further development and promotion of the project. The company also plans to hold IEOs (Initial Exchange Offerings) where up to 25% of the total tokens will be up for grabs. The total supply of the ZudgeZury coin is capped at 1,000,000 B. It has been optimally allocated for various purposes, including creating a sustainable revenue model, encouraging new users to join the platform, addressing the concerns of the existing ones, and ensuring a growth in the token’s value in the long run.

ZudgeZury is holding an IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) on LATOKEN in September 2022 and the listing will begin after the IEO completion. Also, the coin would be listed on exchanges like P2PB2B and Bibox from September 16, 2022, for as low as $0.00000100.

With the market starting to gain stability and showing an upward trend, many suggest that it’s the perfect time to restart investing in crypto. However, developers recommend using the ZudgeZury coin as means of purchasing products and services initially and only later going with trading to earn a profit. The idea offers two benefits, acquiring the token early on at a low price and then releasing it after the value has increased, and getting acquainted with ZudgeZury, a project that tries to solve everyday problems like none other.

No matter which approach one follows, the fact remains that ZudgeZury is here to stay and revolutionize the crypto space.

To find out more about the ZudgeZury coin, visit the official website: https://www.zudgezurycoin.com/ and experience ZudgeZury at https://www.zudgezury.com/

For interested investors, please visit the crowdfunding site at https://wefunder.com/zudgezury

or contact Investor Relations: ir@zudgezury.com

Also, follow ZudgeZury on all social channels to stay updated with the latest developments, releases, and sales.

