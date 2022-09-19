On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 12 September 2022 100,000 170.80 17,080,000 13 September 2022 100,000 171.56 17,156,000 14 September 2022 100,000 169.04 16,904,000 15 September 2022 105,000 168.53 17,695,650 16 September 2022 130,000 166.81 21,685,300 Accumulated for the period 535,000 - 90,520,950 Accumulated under the programme 11,524,000 - 1,869,088,740

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 12,663,723 treasury shares corresponding to 1.934% of the total share capital.

Attachment