Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 37 2022 Eimskip purchased 251,552 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 145,434,640 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares

Share price

Purchase price

12.9.2022 14:25:05 40,000 590 230,600,000 13.9.2022 13:33:25 25,000 585 14,625,000 13.9.2022 15:18:50 40,000 575 23,000,000 14.9.2022 12:30:09 20,000 580 11,600,000 14.9.2022 12:47:17 20,000 580 11,600,000 14.9.2022 14:27:10 693 570 395,010 14.9.2022 14:32:00 859 570 489,630 15.9.2022 14:46:50 40,000 580 23,200,000 16.9.2022 11:12:55 4,133 565 2,335,145 16.9.2022 11:12:55 693 565 391,545 16.9.2022 11:46:56 2,917 565 1,648,105 16.9.2022 11:46:57 462 565 261,030 16.9.2022 11:47:20 200 565 113,000 16.9.2022 12:18:54 2,917 565 1,648,105 16.9.2022 12:18:55 461 565 260,465 16.9.2022 13:00:55 4,375 565 2,471,875 16.9.2022 13:00:56 693 565 391,545 16.9.2022 13:30:03 2,916 565 1,647,540 16.9.2022 13:30:05 461 565 260,465 16.9.2022 13:30:10 300 565 169,500 16.9.2022 14:07:18 2,917 565 1,648,105 16.9.2022 14:07:18 462 565 261,030 16.9.2022 14:26:43 1,093 565 617,545 16.9.2022 12:49:26 40,000 570 22,800,000 Samtals 251,552 145,434,640

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

Eimskip held 2,415,383 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 2,666,935 after them, or the equivalent of 1.54% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 905,628 shares in the company, corresponding to 53,27% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 529,637,480 corresponding to 52,96% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.