Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market to hit USD 1.7 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The infection control surveillance solutions market value is poised to surpass USD 1.7 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases as a major factor driving the market landscape. Chronic ailments, including high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, kidney diseases, and others, have gained considerable prominence among the aging population over recent years. These health disorders often require critical patient care that translates into prolonged hospitalizations and increasing incidences of healthcare-acquired infections. Patients with chronic diseases have a greater susceptibility to infections with opportunistic pathogens. Their growing prevalence may bolster the market outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5312



Increasing geriatric population to push the demand for infection control surveillance services

Infection control surveillance solutions market from services segment is likely to expand at a decent growth rate, accounting for a significant business share over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising incidences of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) due to a rapid rise in surgical procedures and an increasing number of aging people undergoing treatment across hospital and clinical health settings. The greater susceptibility of such infections among the elderly will encourage governments to invest in infection surveillance awareness programs, which will foster product adoption.

Growing requirement for cost-effective surgical care to boost the market size

Infection control surveillance solutions market from ambulatory surgical center segment accounted for more than USD 59 million in 2021. The primary factor leading to the segment expansion is the increasing number of surgical procedures. These facilities offer cost-effective surgical care to patients, saving a lot on government, third party, and patient expenses on healthcare. Patients undergoing surgeries often require critical medical care and long-term hospitalization to avoid post-procedural complexities. The availability of same-day surgical care, including preventive procedures and diagnostics across these facilities, will create a favorable outlook for the industry statistics.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 167 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market Analysis By Component (Software {On-Premise, Web-Based}, Services), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/infection-control-surveillance-solutions-market



Prevalence of chronic health disorders to support the expansion of regional industry

Europe infection control surveillance solutions market is estimated to reach USD 430 million by 2030. This is owing to increasing geriatric population and the considerable rise in the chronic disease burden. According to the European Kidney Health Alliance, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a severe health condition affecting about 100 million people in Europe. The given health disorder may emerge as the fifth leading cause of death globally by 2040. The increasing incidences of CKDs will push the adoption of infection control surveillance solutions across Europe.

Acquisitions to aid the competitive landscape

Prominent companies in the infection control surveillance industry are Baxter International Inc., Premier, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Sunquest, IBM Corporation, OASIS Medical, Ecolab Inc., Harris Healthcare, CenTrak, Inc., Roper Technologies. These firms have been focusing on novel innovations to expand their product offerings and gain a competitive edge over their peers.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5312



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



