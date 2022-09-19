Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Lampi)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

September 19, 2022, 10.30 a.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nils Lampi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19709/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-09-16



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009001127





Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management





Transaction details



(1): Volume: 174 Unit price: 32.5 EUR





Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 174 Volume weighted average price: 32.5 EUR



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505