Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Lampi)

Ålandsbanken

Mariehamn, FINLAND


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
September 19, 2022, 10.30 a.m.


Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nils Lampi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19709/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127


Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 174 Unit price: 32.5 EUR


Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 174 Volume weighted average price: 32.5 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505