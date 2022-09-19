English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 141,987 2,696,336,016 12 September 2022 650 16,054.9200 10,435,698 13 September 2022 660 15,856.4700 10,465,270 14 September 2022 680 15,534.4400 10,563,419 15 September 2022 700 15,119.4700 10,583,629 16 September 2022 800 14,056.0900 11,244,872 Total 12-16 September 2022 3,490 53,292,888 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,698 15,270.1686 56,469,083 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 90,472 1,631,561,090 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 149,175 2,806,097,988 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 654,360 13,009,926,381 12 September 2022 2,289 16,648.8500 38,109,218 13 September 2022 2,322 16,457.0500 38,213,270 14 September 2022 2,394 16,173.9800 38,720,508 15 September 2022 2,464 15,740.0600 38,783,508 16 September 2022 2,816 14,623.3400 41,179,325 Total 12-16 September 2022 12,285 195,005,829 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,222 15,873.4904 178,132,309 Bought from the Foundation* 5,247 15,873.4904 83,288,204 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 362,422 6,640,985,037 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 683,114 13,466,352,723

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,343 A shares and 555,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 September 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 61141521

