Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

København K, DENMARK

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)141,987 2,696,336,016
12 September 202265016,054.920010,435,698
13 September 202266015,856.470010,465,270
14 September 202268015,534.440010,563,419
15 September 202270015,119.470010,583,629
16 September 202280014,056.090011,244,872
Total 12-16 September 20223,490 53,292,888
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,69815,270.168656,469,083
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)90,472 1,631,561,090
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)149,175 2,806,097,988
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)654,360 13,009,926,381
12 September 20222,28916,648.850038,109,218
13 September 20222,32216,457.050038,213,270
14 September 20222,39416,173.980038,720,508
15 September 20222,46415,740.060038,783,508
16 September 20222,81614,623.340041,179,325
Total 12-16 September 202212,285 195,005,829
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,22215,873.4904178,132,309
Bought from the Foundation*5,24715,873.490483,288,204
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)362,422 6,640,985,037
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)683,114 13,466,352,723

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,343 A shares and 555,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 September 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 61141521

