Homomorphic Encryption Market to Hit $300 Mn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The homomorphic encryption market is expected to cross valuation of USD 300 million by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . A significant increase in research and development of encryption technologies will be a key factor driving the industry growth. R&D projects, which are being conducted to boost the effectiveness of technologies including homomorphic computing, are crucial for industries to grow. Private and public organizations are emphasizing such projects through funding programs and other support activities.

Favorable usage attributes to augment fully homomorphic encryption demand

The fully homomorphic encryption market segment accounted for more than 42% share in 2021. This was credited to its capability to aid users in performing calculations on the ciphertext an infinite number of times. This encryption type can also influence arbitrary computation on the encrypted data, fueling segmental progress.

Increasing cloud-based data volumes amplify the need for managed services

The managed services sector is poised to register a growth rate of approximately 12% through 2030. This can be attributed to the growing popularity of managed services as a preferred solution for organizations to fulfill regulatory requirements without the need for dedicated IT teams. Furthermore, in a burgeoning multi-cloud landscape, the volume of data on the cloud is rising significantly. Managed encryption services are emerging as important solutions to create more robust encryption standards for organizations, which may propel the demand.





Implementation of encryption mandates in regulatory compliance applications

The regulatory compliance application in homographic encryption market is set to attain gains above 11% between 2022 and 2030, driven by the rapid implementation of stringent regulations to enhance data protection. The report also cites that encryption has become a legal mandate for business operations to ensure the privacy of customer data.

Adoption of encryption technologies by government agencies

The government sector recorded a revenue of over USD 37 million in 2021. The surging popularity of encryption tools among federal agencies is contributed to recent developments in homomorphic encryption techniques to ensure compatibility with legacy systems. Several government institutions also operate on primitive encryption technologies and legacy IT environments which only stimulate selective formats, contributing to market expansion.

APAC to emerge as a prominent hub for homomorphic encryption

The Asia Pacific homomorphic encryption industry valued at USD 25 million in 2021. The demand for endpoint encryption solutions has increased in Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Vietnam, due to the rapid digitization of business operations. As per a 2019 report from nCipher Security Limited, around 65% of the organizations were emphasizing emerging encryption technologies including homomorphic encryption and elliptic curve cryptography in Southeast Asia. These factors will create a strong outlook for the developers of different types of homomorphic encryption services in the region.

Product development strategies characterize competitive landscape

Some of the key players operating in the homomorphic encryption market are Enveil Inc, Cosmian Tech, Cornami, Inc., CryptoExperts SAS, Desilo Inc., Duality Technologies Inc., Galois, Inc, CryptoLabs, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Inpher, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Netskope, Inc, ShieldIO, Inc., Thales Group, Zama.ai and Zaiku Group Ltd. These firms are engaging mainly in new product development, merger, and acquisition strategies to retain their footprint in the market.

